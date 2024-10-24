You could argue that in a world of AI image generation and advanced photo editing software, there's no such thing as a "real" photograph anymore. Unless we go way back to the days of film cameras and analogue darkroom processing (which still uses methods to edit original images), you'll be hard-pressed to find a photo that truly emulates reality. Even some of the best camera phones are equipped with AI tools used to enhance and tweak images, testing our understanding of authenticity. With this in mind, I've never been more impressed with the skill and beauty of virtual photography than I am right now.

Virtual photography is a creative practice that involves capturing digital photos, or some might prefer the term 'screenshots', within video games that can leave you scratching your head and wondering how the heck it was captured and where it came from. These images can be so detailed and captivating that it's hard to distinguish them from "real" images (Pstt – There's even a Virtual Photography Awards dedicated to these stunning creations).

Gamervision, an online platform that champions the best modern examples of in-game photography, has put together a new interactive online 3D exhibition titled: A Celebration of Virtual Photography. The exhibition has been curated by Gamervision founder, Milad Safabakhsh, who is also the brains behind the popular Black and White Minimalism Magazine, plus the Minimalist Photography Awards. It's live right now, so go and check it out.

This online exhibition blurs the lines between gaming and art, featuring stunning visual imagery that captures the beauty of digital worlds, from sweeping landscapes to intimate character portraits. I love that the exhibition allows visitors to freely explore the gallery using an avatar, and chat with other guests in real-time. You can also switch between first and third-person viewing for a personalized experience. We asked Gamervision founder, Milad Safabakhsh, why the exhibition has been formatted in this interesting way.

"We chose the 3D virtual gallery format because it mirrors the very essence of the art we’re showcasing, images captured within virtual worlds. Just as you explore immersive landscapes in a video game, here you walk through a digital gallery, surrounded by virtual photography created in those same environments. This format not only reflects the nature of the images but also deepens the connection between the viewer and the art.”

Every frame in the exhibition conveys the limitless potential of gaming environments as a medium for artistic expression. With the slogan 'Where Gaming Meets Photographic Mastery', Gamervision regularly showcases examples of breathtaking in-game photography on its Instagram and X platforms. When asked about the importance of virtual photography and its impact on the creative industry, Milad shared that:

“Virtual photography is more than capturing a moment within a digital world; it’s a bridge between technology and art that reshapes how we see creativity. It allows artists to explore limitless environments, break traditional boundaries, and inspire new forms of storytelling in the ever-evolving creative industry.”

We know for a fact that the photographic industry is finally beginning to take this creative art form seriously, recognising and embracing its potential. There are also plenty of careers that have since emerged from this modern strain of photography, with in-game photographers being commissioned by large studios to promote new game releases. We've featured some of our favourite images from the exhibition below.

(Image credit: Gamervision / Foundyy_)

