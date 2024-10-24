Gamervision launches 3D exhibition celebrating virtual photography – and I'm obsessed

As a gamer, Virtual Photography never fails to amaze and inspire me. The possibilities are endless when exploring virtual worlds.

Gamervision Exhibition
(Image credit: Gamervision / @oo.png)

You could argue that in a world of AI image generation and advanced photo editing software, there's no such thing as a "real" photograph anymore. Unless we go way back to the days of film cameras and analogue darkroom processing (which still uses methods to edit original images), you'll be hard-pressed to find a photo that truly emulates reality. Even some of the best camera phones are equipped with AI tools used to enhance and tweak images, testing our understanding of authenticity. With this in mind, I've never been more impressed with the skill and beauty of virtual photography than I am right now.

Virtual photography is a creative practice that involves capturing digital photos, or some might prefer the term 'screenshots', within video games that can leave you scratching your head and wondering how the heck it was captured and where it came from. These images can be so detailed and captivating that it's hard to distinguish them from "real" images (Pstt – There's even a Virtual Photography Awards dedicated to these stunning creations).

