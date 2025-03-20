After 20 years, GIMP could finally be the free Photoshop alternative I hoped for

By published

GIMP 3.0 makes the image editing software a more viable option.

GIMP has long had a place in our guide to the best Photoshop alternatives, but the free and open-source image editing software was really showing its age. The last proper update was seven years ago and wasn't really up to industry-standard workflows, be it for photo editing, graphic design or digital art.

But an incredible 20 years since I first used the software on the release of GIMP 2.0, the full GIMP 3.0 release is now finally here. And while it still has weaknesses, it's now stands up as a viable free Photoshop alternative (see our own GIMP 3.0 review based on the late beta version).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

