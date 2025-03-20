After 20 years, GIMP could finally be the free Photoshop alternative I hoped for

GIMP has long had a place in our guide to the best Photoshop alternatives, but the free and open-source image editing software was really showing its age. The last proper update was seven years ago and wasn't really up to industry-standard workflows, be it for photo editing, graphic design or digital art.

But an incredible 20 years since I first used the software on the release of GIMP 2.0, the full GIMP 3.0 release is now finally here. And while it still has weaknesses, it's now stands up as a viable free Photoshop alternative (see our own GIMP 3.0 review based on the late beta version).

The GIMP 3.0 splashscreen (Image credit: GIMP)

The GIMP 3.0 release was held up by over half a year, apparently because some of the developers caught colds (don't laugh; remember that this is free, open-source software). It's now finally here to keep the amusingly named app (it stands for General Image Manipulation Program) up there with the best photo-editing software.

To avoid exciting users too much, let me clarify that GIMP 3.0 is still nowhere close to Photoshop. The user interface remains fairly clunky and many features and tools are absent, but it looks a lot sleeker and it now allows non-destructive editing for the most common filters – a massive improvement that allows filters to be added and modified without permanently affecting the original image. The changes can be seen in real time with on-canvas preview.

This allows a more industry-standard workflow and means that GIMP is finally a viable free Photoshop alternative for those who don't need all of Adobe's most sophisticated tools. The software also now supports the Adobe RGB color space, and there's improved compatibility with Photoshop formats, which makes it feasible for users to collaborate with people who are using PSD files as well as BC7 DDS.

(Image credit: Lance Evans)

Another change is the shift to the GTK3 framework, which improves performance and adds native support for Wayland and HiDPI displays. Customisation of the UI is now possible via a CSS-based theme system.

Other updates include new options for text editing and styling (outlines, shadows, bevels), which should make the program more viable for graphic design work. There's also now automatic layer expansion for paint tools and the option to select and move and transform multiple layers at once.

There are still no AI tools, which could be a pro or a con depending on your stance in the AI debate. Oh, and there's a new Wilbur logo (top of page) to accompany the release.

GIMP's development team says future updates will be more frequent, reinforcing the possibility that the software is truly back in the running as a Photoshop alternative, particularly for photo editing, although digital artists will prefer Krita for its painting tools.

You can download the latest version of GIMP from gimp.org. For more on the software, see our GIMP vs Photoshop comparison. We also have a guide to how to get pro results from GIMP.