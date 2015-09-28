New Professional Photography magazine launched

Professional Photography is a beautiful new mag for serious snappers

We are delighted to announce the launch of Professional Photography, the market-leading magazine for professional and enthusiast photographers.

Professional Photography magazine celebrates world-leading professionals and their images through in-depth interviews and extensive photographic portfolios. This 116-page magazine offers reviews of the latest pro kit, inspirational galleries from established and emerging names in photography, plus much much more.

As an exclusive launch offer, you can trial the first 3 issues for just £5.

The first issue (on sale from 15 October) is packed with a fantastic line-up of features including: