Create timelapse videos of your designs with this clever plugin

Show your working with Schnapps for Mac

It's a common source of frustration for designers: you're judged largely on the finished design – which may be so beautifully minimal and elegant that it looks like it was knocked up in five minutes.

The idea, then, of being able to show how you got from A to Z in what may have been a long and arduous process of refinement and iteration, is an attractive one. Particularly one that comes in the form of a snappy, timelapse video.

And that's just what Schnapps for Mac, a new plugin for Sketch and Photoshop from Beyond Labs, is promising.

Ctrl+S is all you need

Simply, drag a file into Schnapps and it'll automatically detect changes every time you hit save in your design tool – and take a snapshot of your changing design.

The tool requires OS X 10.9+ and is optimised for Sketch 3.0.0+

and Photoshop CS6 and Photoshop CC. You can export your video as GIF or MOV. The app costs $19.95, but there's a free trial version available to download today. We'd love to hear what you think of it – and see some of your creative timelapses!