10 ways to make your portfolio mobile-friendly

Creativity is not just important when it comes to making graphic design work, it's also a useful tool when it comes to putting together a design portfolio. After all, nothing stands out more than an off-the-wall experimental design.

For designers looking to get themselves noticed mobile portfolios are a must. They're different from conventional portfolios as they can be picked up and browsed by potential clients while they're out and about.

With mobile browsing constantly on the rise, creating a mobile portfolio makes perfect sense. To get your mobile portfolio up and running in no time, these 10 quick tips run through everything you need to know.

01. Clear type

Make sure you use a font size that's legible on all devices, so your text can be easily read without zooming in.

Your layout needs to be touch-friendly. Leave adequate space between links so mobile users can easily tap the correct one.

03. No plugins

Avoid using software and browser plug-ins that aren't commonly available on a wide range of mobile devices. Flash is a prime example that you should avoid.

Responsive design is the future of web design, make sure you're ready!

04. Responsive design

Use an adaptive or responsive layout so your content fits the screen rather than forcing users to scroll horizontally or zoom in.

05. Check the fit

Chosen a responsive theme? Don't assume it’s definitely working as it should. Make sure you test it out on multiple devices.

06. Mobile tests

Use mobile emulators to test your site. Try Mobile Phone Emulator, Ready.mobi and Responsinator.

Avoid using contact forms, which don't always work well on mobile browsers. Stick to providing clickable contact links instead.

Keep contact links straightforward by making them clickable

08. Limit images

Don't use too many images on a single page as loading them all will eat up far too much of mobile visitors' time and data allowance.

09. Intuitive navigation

Don't just view your landing page when testing your site on different devices. Click around so you get a feel for the navigation experience as well.

10. Google test

Type your URL into Google's Mobile-Friendly Test page (www.google.co.uk/webmasters/tools/mobile-friendly) to check it meets the criteria – it will let you know whether your site is up to scratch.

This article was originally published in Computer Arts magazine issue 251.