'There was a creative void that we both wanted to fill': a day in the life of designers Benji Wiedemann and Alex Lampe

Alex Lampe: We were both very lucky to start working as designers at Lewis Moberly back in the early 2000s as our first jobs out of university. It’s there where we met.

Benji Wiedemann: With a digital vocabulary that was very rare for the time, Alex was the golden boy of the agency. I like to compare it to a Cinderella situation – Alex was attending the balls, getting invited to client meetings and the trips to Paris, while I was stuck sweeping the floor of the castle.

Alex Lampe: We were able to learn so much about the industry first-hand, and it was a privilege to work under the well-respected creative forces of Mary Lewis and Robert Moberly at such an early point in our careers. For all it gave us, and the endless lessons we learned, we eventually felt that we wanted to explore different projects, or different facets of those projects. There was a slight creative void that we both wanted to fill.

If I’m being honest, I couldn’t quite work Benji out at first – we are pretty different characters. But we soon became friends, during our time at Lewis Moberly. Benji always had the vision to start an agency of his own, but I never had the appetite to spearhead an agency and take on the overheads and complications of leading large teams. Eventually, I realised that with our shared mindset, my digital approach and Benji’s charisma and creativity, we may have something special - so I slowly warmed to the idea.

Next thing we knew, we were sat on our hired desks in Farringdon, with three clients we had wrangled from friends-of-friends, thinking “now what?”. And that’s when Wiedemann Lampe was born.