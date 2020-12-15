GoDaddy is a top choice as a web host, with plans available for any type of user. With high-quality performance and excellent customer support, it’s worth considering for hosting any creative website.

There are few bigger than GoDaddy when it comes to web hosting. With over 20 million customers, GoDaddy has proven to be a strong competitor in the website hosting industry. But is it really one of the best web hosting services for creatives, or is it better suited to website developers and computer programmers?

In our GoDaddy review, we check out its top features on offer for creatives and compare it to the rest of the competition.

GoDaddy review: Plans and pricing

GoDaddy’s pricing plans for the website builder (Image credit: GoDaddy)

GoDaddy offers one of the widest range of plans on the market. For this review, we’ll focus on the plans of most interest to creatives, namely website builder plans, shared hosting plans, and WordPress plans.

GoDaddy has a website builder tool that you can use to build a website without touching a line of code. There are four pricing plans available, starting from $9.99 per month when billed annually. The basic plan includes everything that you need for a personal website. If you plan on selling online, though, you’ll need the top-tier plan that costs $24.99 per month when billed annually.

If you don’t want to use the website builder tool, you can opt for basic web hosting. Again, there are four plans from which to choose, starting at $5.99 per month ($8.99 per month when you renew). You get 100GB of storage, unmetered bandwidth, and a free domain name for the first year. With this type of hosting, you’ll need to install and manage your own website software.

Finally, GoDaddy also offers WordPress hosting starting at $6.99 per month ($9.99 per month when you renew). If you plan on building your website using the popular content management system, this is an easy way to get started because WordPress will already be installed. Note that to sell products, you’ll need to upgrade to the $15.99 per month ($24.99 when you renew) ecommerce plan that includes WooCommerce, which is an online shop that works with WordPress.

GoDaddy’s pricing can seem higher than the competition until you see how much is included in each plan.

GoDaddy review: Features

Though you can install any software you want, there are two obvious routes for creative professionals with GoDaddy hosting. If you don’t ever want to touch a line of code, consider a GoDaddy Website Builder plan. If you prefer WordPress, currently the most popular content management system in use today, check out the WordPress plans.

Both plan types have upgrades that support e-commerce, so it comes to which software you prefer using. As a general guide, the GoDaddy Website Builder is easier to use and feels closer to using design software, but WordPress is ultimately more versatile.

GoDaddy Website Builder

The GoDaddy Website Builder can be used to build a website without coding (Image credit: GoDaddy)

You edit your website with the Website Builder. Click on any image, text, or element to edit or replace it. There are hundreds of themes to base your site on, and you can add a store, blog, and contact form. It’s easy to use and fine for a basic portfolio site, but it does lack the versatility of some other website builders, like Squarespace and Wix.

WordPress

GoDaddy’s WordPress hosting plans (Image credit: GoDaddy)

WordPress is one of the most powerful content management systems available today. It makes building a website easier because you can leverage the thousands of themes and plugins available for the platform. GoDaddy’s WordPress hosting is impressive, with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, a content delivery network (your site will load quickly no matter where your visitors are based), automatic software and security updates, and access to over $3,000 of WooCommerce extensions on the e-commerce plans.

Online store

Setting up an online store takes just a few steps (Image credit: GoDaddy)

GoDaddy’s own online store system that’s used with the Website Builder is easy to set up. Add your products, set up shipping details, and choose the types of payment that you accept. You can enable nice extras too, such as text notifications about sales and marketing emails that are automatically sent to customers when they abandon their online shopping carts without making a purchase.

GoDaddy review: Interface

Account management is performed through the management console (Image credit: GoDaddy)

The administration of your website is done via the GoDaddy management console. Besides managing your billing, websites, marketing, and domains, you can delegate access to other people to manage certain parts of your account.

GoDaddy review: Support

GoDaddy has an active community forum (Image credit: GoDaddy)

The Website Builder has useful context-sensitive help available when you’re building your website. The GoDaddy website is also packed with how-tos and articles. You’ll find a busy community ready to answer any query.

Interestingly, GoDaddy offers phone support from over 100 contact centers around the world. You can get technical support in your language, and there’s a live chat feature if you prefer.

GoDaddy: Should you buy it?

GoDaddy is one of those online providers that has something for everyone. The GoDaddy Website Builder is simple to use and automatically generates website code for you, but some designers will find it a bit basic. The WordPress plans are competitively priced if you prefer more control over your website’s design and features. Both options have solid ecommerce upgrade options, and GoDaddy has nearly infinite scalability for when your website traffic grows.

Read more: