Singer Patchwork 7285Q review

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q is the ideal choice for both new and experienced sewers. It has been designed with quilters in mind, although, if you’re into dressmaking or alternation, you’ll also love the features of this machine. It has 100 built-in stitches, an automatic one-step buttonhole with six style options and a unique speed control system. It’s also a great machine if you’re lacking space but still require a large work area as it’s small and compact, and the extendable tray can be safely stored away when not in use. This is an electronic machine with a bright LCD display, and you’ll find it an absolute breeze using the Singer Patchwork 7285Q straight from the box.

When it comes to producing quality machines at a reasonable price point, no one does it better than Singer. And the Singer Patchwork 7285Q is no exception. This machine will thrill quilters and dressmakers since it’s easy to operate, has a variety of built-in stitches and has an exceptional amount of workspace.

The built-in stitches are one of the main features of this machine. It has 100, including six automatic one-step buttonholes, so that’s plenty to keep even the most experienced sewer happy without being too overwhelming for those just getting started. There’s also a stop/start button which those who want to work with garments will love, thanks to the ease you can push through the fabric.

Specs: Dimension: 34 x 44 x 35cm

Weight: 9KG

Built-in stitches: 100

Workspace: 160mm

Guarantee: 2-year manufacturer's guarantee

Sewing machine type: Computerised

Stitches per minute: 750

Loading bobbing: Top

Needle positions: 13

Automatic needed threader: Yes

RRP: £420

I’ve been using the Singer Patchwork 7285Q to work on various small quilting projects and do some basic dress alternation. I’ve also been using this sewing machine in conjunction with the Cricut Maker 3, which can cut different materials making the whole process easier. There are also various sewing projects ready to take on the Cricut Design Space. For more, read our guidance to how we test craft and sewing machines.

In this review, I’ll go through all the features that make the Singer Patchwork 7285Q a brilliant choice for those who want a mid-level machine that will effortlessly be able to handle a wide range of sewing projects. Whilst this machine appears to be better suited to working with lighter fabric, if you’re in the market for something a little more robust, check out my review of the Singer Heavy Duty 4423. If you want to see more, take a look a our guide to the best sewing machines.

Singer Patchwork 7285Q: review: in the box

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q comes with a host of accessories, including 10 presser feet, a needle pack, a semi-rigid canvas cover (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Singer Patchwork 728Q comes with everything you need for your sewing projects. In the box, you’ll find ten presser feet, including a satin stitch foot, an overcast food, embroidery foot and an even feed walking foot, so for quilters, you’ve got everything covered.

There are also spare bobbins, a needle pack, lint brush, darning plate, spool pin and screwdriver, an essential piece of kit we’ll cover later. There’s also a durable semi-rigid canvas cover with an exterior pocket to protect your machine when it’s not in use.

Singer Patchwork 7285Q review: design and build

This machine is sleek, compact and doesn't take up much room (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q offers a sleek and compact design, especially when the extension table is removed. So if you’re looking for a machine that doesn’t take up too much room, this could be the one for you. It is a solid piece of kit, weighing in at 9kg, but the integrated carry handle on top of the machine makes it easy to carry around, so you don’t need to have a dedicated workspace for this machine.

Singer have made the Patchwork 7285Q an absolute joy to use and operate. There are limited buttons on the machine instead, it uses a small LCD screen for adjusting the stitches. This is surprisingly easy to use, so you won’t feel overwhelmed if you’re trying to change stitches halfway through a project.

This machine also comes with a powerful motor capable of producing up to 750 stitches per minute; whilst that may not be as many as other machines in the Singer range, it's ideal for working on quilts or garments.

The extension table is one of the best I’ve used; it has plenty of space and easily slides on and off. It also has a handy measuring guide that goes up to 13-inches which, when you’re using it for piecing fabric together, is ideal for double checking that you’ve cut the correct length.

Singer Patchwork 7285Q review: features

This is a machine that is jam packed full of features, from 100 built-in stitches to an automatic sewing mode (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q is jam-packed with features, but quilters will love it as there are 15 built-in quilting stitches and four quilting presser feet that come with the machine.

There are 61 decorative stitches, eight stretch stitches, nine essential stitches and an automated one-step buttonhole function with six style options. Adjusting the length and width of your stitches is no bother, thanks to the automatic function making it even easier to customise your projects. Changing the stitch type is super easy thanks to the LCD screen; you just have to use the buttons to select your stitch and away you go.

Good news for anyone like me who struggles with needle threading because this machine has an automatic needle threader. The needle up/down function can also be programmed, allowing you to place the needle in any position that you like. This is particularly useful for quilters and for practising sewing techniques such as appliqué and pivot stitch corners. The bobbin drops in and winds at the top, so it's very easy to change.

There is a start/stop button that automatically sew long lengths of fabric when activated. If you're planning on making curtains or dress making, this is a superb function, I didn't think I'd use it quite as much as I did, but although the machine works slowly when this mode is activated, it is very convenient for extended lengths of straight stitches. It's also a good feature if you're not a fan of using the foot pedal.

You still control the speed by the foot pedal, but by activating the speed limiter, you can only go as fast as you've set

This machine comes with ten different presser feet, which are straightforward to change by just pulling a lever at the back. There is also an extra-high presser foot lifter, and this is really helpful when sewing thick or multiple layers of fabric. Don't worry about keeping this sewing machine oiled up because it's self-lubricating, but you do have to clean it regularly.

This is probably one of the downsides because to remove the base plate, you have to use the screwdriver that comes with the machine. It's a very fiddly process, and there's not much room to put your hands while you're trying to turn it. The screwdriver needs to be kept safe, as this is used when changing the needle.

The extension table is also great and can be easily removed for smaller work like sleeves

One of my favourite features of this machine is the speed limiting feature. The slide button can be found at the front of the machine, and you can set how fast you want the needle to go. You still control the speed by the foot pedal, but by activating the speed limiter, you can only go as fast as you've set. This is an excellent feature for those starting out and trying to get used to the foot pedal, but I also found it invaluable when I needed extra precision with stitches.

The extension table is also great and can be easily removed for smaller work like sleeves. The measuring guide printed on the table is another must-have as it makes it easy to check you've made the right cuts quickly.

Singer Patchwork 7285Q review: performance

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q is extremely easy to use no matter how experienced you are with sewing machines (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

This machine is an absolute dream to use. It’s very easy to control the stitches as the foot pedal had just the right amount of tension. Plus, the added extras of the automatic sewing mode and stitch speed limiter made it easy to work at a comfortable speed. I found it very quiet when in use, and regardless of the stitch speed, the motion always remained smooth with no excess vibration.

The range of presser feet that come with the machine and the automatic presser foot pressure control means you can sew using a range of fabric thicknesses and switch easily from lightweight to heavy fabric without messing around adjusting settings.

This machine is better suited to basic sewing tasks and quilters

Selecting stitches was also quick and easy. The LCD screen is small, but it’s easy to read, and you scroll through the stitches with the up/down buttons set directly underneath. The only downside of the whole machine was when changing the needle or cleaning under the base plate, it was a bit of a tight squeeze to use the screwdriver and get both hands in place.

This machine is better suited to basic sewing tasks and quilters. Although it can handle most materials, it struggles when working with thicker, more heavy-duty fabric. The programmable needle up/down function has been designed especially for quilting, top stitches and sewing appliqués.

Singer Patchwork 7285Q: price

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q is priced at £420 / $469.99 so if you’re looking to invest in a mid-range machine but not break the bank then this is perfect. It's also a machine that if you’re a beginner, you can grow in to and still not be bored by the features after years of use. Plus, for that price, you get a lot of additional extras, including the extension table, so I would certainly class this as a great buy.

If you’re serious about your quilts, then you may want to look at the Brother Innovis NV1800Q, which has a lot more built-in stitches as well as some pretty cool functions like sideways stitches and an option to design your own stitches. It is of course a lot more expensive, priced at £1,499 / $1,799.

Singer Patchwork 7285Q review: should you buy it?

If you want to quilt or indulge in every day sewing then this is the perfect mid-range machine for you (Image credit: Rachael Phillips)

If you sew basic items, quilt or enjoy dressmaking and alteration, and want a good, solid machine that won’t break the bank, look no further than the Singer Patchwork 7285Q.

With features including a programmable needle, automatic sewing and 100 built-in stitches to choose from, this is a machine that will suit all levels of ability and grow with you as you improve and go along your sewing journey. It is also a great machine if you don’t have much space as it’s small and compact once the extension table is removed, but you have a huge workspace to enjoy with that table attached.

The Singer Patchwork 7285Q offers a smooth, durable and quiet performance and is ideal for every day sewing projects and all kinds of sewing enthusiasts

It may not be as fast as some rival machines, but it does offer you straight, precise stitching that will bring your projects to life. It’s also really simple to set up, it works straight out of the box, so you don’t need to have any experience with using a sewing machine to be able to get started. And if you do get stuck, it comes with an instruction manual and DVD.

The bottom line is that the Singer Patchwork 7285Q offers a smooth, durable and quiet performance and is ideal for every day sewing projects and all kinds of sewing enthusiasts. It's a step above a starter machine and can handle many types of projects.

