Apple's newest AirPods get slashed by 20% for Presidents' Day sale

The Presidents' Day sales are here, offering some of the best savings on tech that we've seen since Black Friday. That includes $30 off AirPods 4 at Amazon making them as cheap as $99 for the standard model. That matches the record low price we saw in early December.
Apple's latest inner-ear headphones come in two versions – with or without active noise-cancellation. Both versions have smaller stems then previous models. Plus bass, instrument separation and spatial audio have all been improved since the AirPods 3. And if you want the best audio quality of any inner-ear AirPods, the AirPods Pro 2 are also close to their lowest price ever.
Today's best Apple AirPods deals
Without ANC: $129 $99.99 at Amazon
With ANC: $179 $148.99 at Amazon
Apple's newest AirPods were released in September 2024 and provide significant upgrades from the AirPods 3. There's the more compact design with smaller stems, while the option to choose active noise cancellation (ANC) means there's less reason to pay more for the AirPod Pros. On-ear controls are also now almost identical to the Pros.
If you have the budget, there are still some compelling reasons to consider stretching to the more expensive AirPods Pro 2 – especially now that they're reduced close to the record lowest price in this Presidents' Day deal. They have sealed-off ear canals rather than open designs, and this provides better audio balance and bass response as well as more effective ANC. See our AirPods Pro 2 review.
Not in the US? See the best Apple AirPods prices in your region below.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.