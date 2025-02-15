Apple's newest AirPods get slashed by 20% for Presidents' Day sale

The Presidents' Day sales are here, offering some of the best savings on tech that we've seen since Black Friday. That includes $30 off AirPods 4 at Amazon making them as cheap as $99 for the standard model. That matches the record low price we saw in early December.

Apple's latest inner-ear headphones come in two versions – with or without active noise-cancellation. Both versions have smaller stems then previous models. Plus bass, instrument separation and spatial audio have all been improved since the AirPods 3. And if you want the best audio quality of any inner-ear AirPods, the AirPods Pro 2 are also close to their lowest price ever.

Today's best Apple AirPods deals

Low price Apple AirPods 4: at $https: Without ANC: $129 $99.99 at Amazon

With ANC: $179 $148.99 at Amazon Apple's newest AirPods were released in September 2024 and provide significant upgrades from the AirPods 3. There's the more compact design with smaller stems, while the option to choose active noise cancellation (ANC) means there's less reason to pay more for the AirPod Pros. On-ear controls are also now almost identical to the Pros.

Save 32% Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon If you have the budget, there are still some compelling reasons to consider stretching to the more expensive AirPods Pro 2 – especially now that they're reduced close to the record lowest price in this Presidents' Day deal. They have sealed-off ear canals rather than open designs, and this provides better audio balance and bass response as well as more effective ANC. See our AirPods Pro 2 review.

