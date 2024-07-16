I review chairs for a living – here are the 5 deals I'd consider this Prime Day

I've been using and reviewing office chairs for several years now, and with Amazon Prime Day well under way, I noticed that there were five excellent deals on five of my favourite chairs, all detailed below under their unique selling point.

It's worth noting, none of these chairs are exclusively for Prime members, so you won't have to have an account to benefit from them. There are a range of price points covered, from the best budget chair I've used all the way to the best office chair in existence – the Herman Miller Embody, if you're asking.

All of the chairs below are ergonomically designed, with a minimum of standard adjustments and lumbar support. They all feature in my list of the best office chairs for back pain, with one of them featuring in the best budget office chairs list.

Best budget Prime chair deal

Sihoo M57: $299.99 $169.99 at Sihoo

Save $130: Sihoo are a Chinese company that specialise in budget office chairs. And what they make offers way more adjustability than you'd find in other chairs of that price range. The M57 is a really good example of this - under $200 yet you get all the adjustability that you'd want from an ergonomic chair. I've used this chair and it's one of my top budget picks right now.



Best Prime chair deal for style

Verve chair: $594 $494 at Branch

Save $100: If you want to go for a touch of class, and plenty of style on the side, the Verve chair from Branch is one of my top picks. I love how this chair looks, and also how I feel sat in it (it's in the office and a team favourite). It got a near perfect 5 star review, and with a solid $100 off, it's one of the best chair deals for Prime Day.



Best chair deal for wider seat

Sihoo Doro C300: $359 $239 at Amazon

Save $120: The C300 from Sihoo is a slightly more engineered chair than the M57. You also get a mesh lumbar back support that's super comfortable. But be warned – this is a chair that would suit a larger person with a larger bum! It's wider than the other chairs on this list.

My favourite chair of all time

Embody chair: $1,855 $1,508 at Herman Miller

Save $350: This is my absolute favourite office chair, and the only one to get a full five star review on Creative Bloq.

And that's because it's really special. Its design promotes movement while always being super supportive in whatever way you sit on it. It's definitely one of the most expensive chairs out there, but you get to save a few hundred dollars and get the famous 12-year Herman Miller warranty when you buy it straight from them.

The iconic option of Prime chair deals