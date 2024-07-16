I review chairs for a living – here are the 5 deals I'd consider this Prime Day

Ergonomic to ultra stylish, these chairs are perfect for creatives.

The Branch Verve chair, in pink, on a blue background.
I've been using and reviewing office chairs for several years now, and with Amazon Prime Day well under way, I noticed that there were five excellent deals on five of my favourite chairs, all detailed below under their unique selling point. 

It's worth noting, none of these chairs are exclusively for Prime members, so you won't have to have an account to benefit from them. There are a range of price points covered, from the best budget chair I've used all the way to the best office chair in existence – the Herman Miller Embody, if you're asking.   

Sihoo M57:$299.99 $169.99 at Sihoo Save $130:

Sihoo M57: $299.99 $169.99 at Sihoo
Save $130: Sihoo are a Chinese company that specialise in budget office chairs. And what they make offers way more adjustability than you'd find in other chairs of that price range. The M57 is a really good example of this - under $200 yet you get all the adjustability that you'd want from an ergonomic chair. I've used this chair and it's one of my top budget picks right now.

View Deal
Verve chair: $594 $494 at BranchSave $100:

Verve chair: $594 $494 at Branch
Save $100: If you want to go for a touch of class, and plenty of style on the side, the Verve chair from Branch is one of my top picks. I love how this chair looks, and also how I feel sat in it (it's in the office and a team favourite). It got a near perfect 5 star review, and with a solid $100 off, it's one of the  best chair deals for Prime Day.

View Deal
Sihoo Doro C300: $359 $239 at AmazonSave $120:

Sihoo Doro C300: $359 $239 at Amazon
Save $120: The C300 from Sihoo is a slightly more engineered chair than the M57. You also get a mesh lumbar back support that's super comfortable. But be warned – this is a chair that would suit a larger person with a larger bum! It's wider than the other chairs on this list. 

View Deal
Embody chair: $1,855 $1,508 at Herman Miller Save $350:

Embody chair: $1,855 $1,508 at Herman Miller
Save $350: This is my absolute favourite office chair, and the only one to get a full five star review on Creative Bloq.
And that's because it's really special. Its design promotes movement while always being super supportive in whatever way you sit on it. It's definitely one of the most expensive chairs out there, but you get to save a few hundred dollars and get the famous 12-year Herman Miller warranty when you buy it straight from them. 

Herman Miller Aeron: $589 $557 at Amazon Save $32:

Herman Miller Aeron: $589 $557 at Amazon
Save $32: This deal needs some explanation. The Aeron is being sold for $557 on Amazon – a whopping $564 lower than at the Herman Miller website. The difference? You'll get a 12 year warranty from HM direct, but not from Amazon. 

In either case, this is an iconic office chair, and the one I'm sitting in right now typing this article. It's stylish, beautifully put together, award-winning, and has been used by countless creatives and Presidents alike. 

View Deal

