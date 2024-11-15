Last night I saw how Acer is one of the few laptop manufacturers taking plastic waste seriously

News
By
published

There's no greenwashing going on here.

Acer Kew Gardens event
(Image credit: Future)

I got invited to a beautiful Acer launch event last night at London's Kew Gardens, surrounded by stunning florals and serenaded by a harpist in a greenhouse that perfectly complemented Acer's new sustainable Vero product range. As someone who loves house plants (and tech), I was completely in my element at this event, in what I can only describe as a very unique branding moment for Acer.

The company has teamed up with TV personality, Ben Fogle, to promote its latest eco-friendly Vero campaign, but the real star of the show is Acer's flagship carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16 laptop, with a chassis constructed largely from post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and renewable materials. Designed with sustainability at its core, Vero products from Acer are not only reliable, affordable, and durable, but have a minimizing impact on the planet too. Sounds like a win-win right?

Image 1 of 6
Acer Kew Gardens event
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 8
Acer Kew Gardens event
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1