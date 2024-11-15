Last night I saw how Acer is one of the few laptop manufacturers taking plastic waste seriously

I got invited to a beautiful Acer launch event last night at London's Kew Gardens, surrounded by stunning florals and serenaded by a harpist in a greenhouse that perfectly complemented Acer's new sustainable Vero product range. As someone who loves house plants (and tech), I was completely in my element at this event, in what I can only describe as a very unique branding moment for Acer.

The company has teamed up with TV personality, Ben Fogle, to promote its latest eco-friendly Vero campaign, but the real star of the show is Acer's flagship carbon-neutral Aspire Vero 16 laptop, with a chassis constructed largely from post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and renewable materials. Designed with sustainability at its core, Vero products from Acer are not only reliable, affordable, and durable, but have a minimizing impact on the planet too. Sounds like a win-win right?

It's clear from speaking with Acer's team last night that the company is very proud of its recent eco efforts (and rightly so). I think it's great that Acer is one of the few laptop manufacturers actively making a difference with sustainable operations, rather than simply talking about it or making empty promises. This could be the future of sustainable technology, but it only matters if consumers are also on board.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Acer has said that for every Vero laptop purchased (and registered) in the UK, it will collaborate with Plastic Bank to remove 80kg of plastic waste from the environment. To sweeten the deal, customers will also receive a free set of Vero accessories with their purchase, including a laptop case, mouse, and mouse mat, all made from recycled materials and worth £89.97.

This campaign from Acer also proves that achieving a more environmentally responsible future is possible, and doesn't have to come at a premium cost to customers either, with Vero laptop prices starting from just £599 (and there are Acer Black Friday deals live right now too!).

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's evident that there's no greenwashing going on here, as Acer has been helping to solve environmental challenges behind the scenes for several years now – from launching its Earthion initiative in 2021 and releasing insightful sustainability reports every year since. The Vero range was first launched back in 2021 and has expanded to include monitors, projectors and accessories too.

If you're looking to shop more sustainably this Black Friday, then it looks like Acer has provided the perfect alternative. If a Vero laptop isn't for you, take a look at our Black Friday laptop deals for a wide range of options.