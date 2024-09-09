Creative Bloq explores Next-Gen Creative Tech, in association with Nvidia

A deep dive into the latest creative hardware and tools.

Creative Bloq is launching its first focus on next-generation creative technology, running on site from September 10 - 13. With content created in association with Nvidia, our experts will be spotlighting the new hardware, software and tools designed to supercharge your creative process.

As a central part of any digital creative workflow, we'll be particularly looking at laptops and how they've been impacted by the incredible AI developments in recent months. Look out for buying advice, helpful jargon busters, studio setups, incredible new tools and more.

