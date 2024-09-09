Creative Bloq explores Next-Gen Creative Tech, in association with Nvidia
A deep dive into the latest creative hardware and tools.
Creative Bloq is launching its first focus on next-generation creative technology, running on site from September 10 - 13. With content created in association with Nvidia, our experts will be spotlighting the new hardware, software and tools designed to supercharge your creative process.
As a central part of any digital creative workflow, we'll be particularly looking at laptops and how they've been impacted by the incredible AI developments in recent months. Look out for buying advice, helpful jargon busters, studio setups, incredible new tools and more.
We'll get you started with a sample of the articles below:
- How powerful does my creative laptop need to be?
- Which GPU processor is right for me?
- How to future-proof your back-to-school laptop
- What the latest RTX Tech does to speed up workflow
- The ultimate guide to understanding laptop benchmarks for creatives
- The ideal home studio setup, straight from the pros
Check out our dedicated next-gen creative tech landing page from tomorrow and throughout the week to join in with all this, and more.
While you're waiting for the action to start, check out our guide to the best AI laptops around.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.