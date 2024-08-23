Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and get a free $200 Amazon gift card

The Google Pixel 9 series was only announced last week, and we've already spotted a deal that gets you a free $200 Amazon gift card with the purchase of any Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL model via Amazon. This deal is only valid until August 28, so be quick if you want to grab it. The Pixel 9 Pro model retails for $999 / £999, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro XL model will cost you $1,099 / £1,099 (including the gift card).

Who doesn't want a free $200 Amazon gift card? While this deal might not save you any money on the phone itself, you can redeem it towards pretty much anything you want on Amazon. We suggest getting yourself a phone case and a reliable screen protector first off, to ensure your shiny new pro camera phone is thoroughly protected. But how you spend the rest of your money is up to you.

The Google Pixel 9 series comes equipped with impressive Google Gemini AI tools to assist you with everyday tasks, as well as creating better images, and managing your workload for you. We have all the details on this deal below, including the key device specs we think you should consider. But if this new AI model isn't for you, check out last year's Google Pixel 8 Pro prices instead, which will definitely be lower thanks to the Pixel 9 launch.

The best Google Pixel 9 Pro deal today

Google Pixel 9 Pro / Pro XL

Was: $1,099 (Pro XL)

Now: $1,099 (but with a $200 gift card)

Save: $200 Overview: If you're into photography then the Pixel 9 could be a winner for you. Both the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models have a triple-rear camera array with a 50MP Octa PD wide cam, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide cam (with autofocus) and a 48MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom. There are also next-gen Gemini AI features like Auto Frame, on-device Generative AI, Video Boost, and Magic Editor to help you capture your best shot. Key features: Display: 6.3 inch (Pro) 6.8 inch (Pro XL)

LTPO OLED, 120Hz| Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (pro) / 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (Pro XL)| Main Camera: 50MP (wide) / 48MP (ultrawide) / 48MP telephoto| Selfie Camera: 42MP Dual PD f/2.2| Zoom: 5X optical| Storage: 128GB / 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight: 199g (Pro) 221g (Pro XL) | Battery: 4700 mAh (Pro) 5060 mAh (Pro XL) Release date: August 13, 2024 Price history: This deal doesn't save you any money on the retail price of the Pixel 9 Pro series, given that it's only a week old, but it does get you a free $200 to spend on Amazon. So if you were planning to buy the Pixel 9 Pro anyway then this is an excellent offer. Current price: Google: $1,099 | Best Buy: $1,099 Review Consensus: We haven't yet gotten our hands on the Google Pixel 9 series yet, but the reviews are already in at our sister sites like TechRadar and Tom's Guide which have been pretty positive. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is just a bigger version of the Pro, but people love that there's no need to compromise for a compact device anymore. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

