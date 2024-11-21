Amazon Black Friday is here! These are the 9 laptop deals to consider

Sure, Black Friday 2024 is technically next Friday. November 29, but Amazon's calling it Black Friday this week, and it has some epic laptop deals to back that claim. Highlights include a record $250 off this year's M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory

I've picked through all the early Amazon Black Friday deals to pick out the biggest savings on laptops for different needs, from general home use to options for power users who need a machine that an handle demanding software. I've been reporting on tech deals during Black Friday for over five years, and I can say that some of these are probably as good as they're going to get, already beating the discounts we usually see in the UK.

If you're specifically looking for MacBooks – check out Amazon's surprise early Black Friday MacBook Pro M4 deals. In the meantime, these are the laptop deals to grab today.

The best Amazon Black Friday laptop deals

Record low price Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024): at Amazon Save $250: This is the lowest price yet on this year's M4-chipped MacBook Air, and this deal is actually even better than that sounds because this isn't the original entry-level configuration, which had only 8GB of memory. This is a 16GB configuration, which is what Apple's now offering as standard as of this month. This price is for the 256GB SSD option, but there's also $250 off the other configurations. Price check: Apple: $1,099 | Best Buy $1,099

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio: was US$2,711.06 now US$2,297.99 at Amazon Save $413.07: MSI makes some of the most powerful laptops around for gaming and content creation, and this is a prime example. We gave it 4.5 stars, and praised the slim build for its size as well as the powerful internals. This configuration packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 and Geforce RTX 4080 GPU with 32GB of RAM. Price check: $2,424.99 at Best Buy

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: was US$1,199.99 now US$999.99 at Amazon Save $200: If you're looking for a more modest compact laptop for general productivity and entertainment, we think this is an ideal option for travel and commuting. It's one of the lightest laptops we've tested, and we gave it 4 stars in our review. This config boasts 16GB of memory and a 512SSD, which should cover most people's needs even for some creative work. The gorgeous OLED display is a bonus.

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was US$899.99 now US$764.99 at Amazon Save $135: If you're on a tighter budget, this laptop offers incredible value: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for under $800! The build isn't as premium as the Zenbook above, and colour accuracy isn't quite a good, but this is the best value Windows laptop around.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was US$1,199.99 now US$899.99 at Amazon Save $300 (25%): If you prefer the two-in-one convenience of a tablet that runs Windows and can turn into a laptop, Amazon also currently has the best US deal we've seen on this year's Surface Pro. Now with an OLED display, the Surface Pro can be used as a touchscreen tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop if you add the optional keyboard (both the pen and keyboard are sold separately).

Asus LG Gram 17: was US$1,999.99 now US$1,599.99 at Amazon Save $400: Finally, if you're after a laptop with one of the biggest screens around, Amazon has a big discount on an LG Gram 17. This packs last-gen Nvidia 3050 graphics but 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Looking for more deals? If you're interested in MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.