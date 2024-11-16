Skip the deals on older tech, the new M4 MacBook Pros are already discounted ahead of Black Friday

With Black Friday sales now live at many retailers, I'd normally expect it to be a good time to seek out a deal on an older generation MacBook Pro (when I say older, I mean from 2023, hardly an eon ago). But this year, you don't have to resort to older tech for a great deal: there are already decent discounts on the new M4 MacBook Pros, which were released just over a week ago.

Amazon already has $125 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 – reduced from $1,599 to $1,474. This is the entry-level model from the new range, but it's a notable step up from the entry-level M3 MacBook Pro because it comes with a minimum 16GB RAM instead of 8GB, as well as the new, faster processor. If you do need more power, Amazon also has $200 off the M4 Pro chipped MacBook Pro 16.

And for once, UK readers don't have to miss out on early deals. Amazon UK has £149 off the new M4 MacBook Pro 14, which is pretty unprecedented. It's not unheard of for Amazon US to drop deals on brand new MacBooks in the US, but they tend to be smaller discounts. And in ten years of tracking MacBook prices, we've rarely seen a decent deal in the UK within the first few weeks of launch.

These laptops are so new, we haven't finished our own tests on them, but our reviewer's initial impression is that they provide iterative but notable performance enhancements over last year's M3 laptops, particularly when it comes to that entry-level model. Battery life, which was already among the best of any laptop, also appears to be even better, approaching true all-day durations.

See our full guide to Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday laptop deals in general for more deals, but here are the full details over those early Black Friday deals on the new MacBook Pro M4.

The best early Black Friday MacBook Pro M4 deals

MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024)

Was: $2,499

Now: $2,299.99 at Amazon US

Save: $200 MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max, 2024)

Was: £3,499

Now: £3,199.97 at Amazon UK

Save: £299.03 Overview: The entry-level MacBook Pro 14 is now much more pro with its 16 of memory, but if you're working with heavy-duty video editing or 3D modelling software, you may still want more power as well as a larger screen. There are also decent deals on the bigger and more powerful MacBook Pro 16, with the the M4 Pro or M4 Max chip. Key features: 16.2in 500 nits Liquid Retina XDR Display max 1600 nits | Apple M4 Pro or M4 Max processor | 24GB to 48GB RAM | 512GB or 1TB SSD | 3x Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), Release date: November 2024. Price history: These are rare early discounts on more powerful configurations of Apple's latest MacBook Pro. They're the first deals of any kind that we've seen on these laptops. Price check: $2,499 at Best Buy Review consensus: Again, we haven't completed our own review, but we're confident that the new laptops provide an iterative upgrade on last year's M3 models, which were already able to handle almost everything we through at them in testing.

Not in the US? You can check the best prices on a range of MacBooks in your area below.