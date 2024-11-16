Skip the deals on older tech, the new M4 MacBook Pros are already discounted ahead of Black Friday

Save up to $200 or £299 on Apple's newest, most powerful MacBooks.

MacBook Pro Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

With Black Friday sales now live at many retailers, I'd normally expect it to be a good time to seek out a deal on an older generation MacBook Pro (when I say older, I mean from 2023, hardly an eon ago). But this year, you don't have to resort to older tech for a great deal: there are already decent discounts on the new M4 MacBook Pros, which were released just over a week ago.

Amazon already has $125 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 – reduced from $1,599 to $1,474. This is the entry-level model from the new range, but it's a notable step up from the entry-level M3 MacBook Pro because it comes with a minimum 16GB RAM instead of 8GB, as well as the new, faster processor. If you do need more power, Amazon also has $200 off the M4 Pro chipped MacBook Pro 16.

MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024)Was: $1,599Now: Save:

MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024)
Was: $1,599
Now: $1,474.99 at Amazon US
Save: $135

MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024)
Was: £1,599
Now: £1,449.97 at Amazon UK
Save: £149.03

Overview: Released just a week ago, the new M4 MacBook Pros boast faster chips along with the excellent screen we've come to expect from MacBook Pros. The entry-level configuration was immediately better value than last year's M3 device on launch because it packs 16GB memory for the same price as the last-gen 8GB configuration. While there are bigger discounts on older MacBooks now, we think this surprise early discount makes the new M4 laptop a better buy.

Key features: 14.2in 500 nits Liquid Retina XDR Display max 1600 nits | Apple M4 processor | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 3x Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C),

Release date: November 2024.

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on a laptop that was released only a week ago. Last year's M3-chipped model is now cheaper – $1,349 at Amazon US – but considering the new laptops has a faster chip and starts with 16GB instead of 8GB of memory, we think it's a better buy with this deal.

Price check: $1,599 at Best Buy

Review consensus: We haven't yet completed our tests on this laptop because it was only released a week ago, but it's already clear that it's notably faster and has longer battery life than the already impressive M3 MacBook Pro, which we gave 4.5 stars. Our sister site TechRadar has already completed its review and gave the new laptop 4.5 stars finding it to provide exceptional performance.

TechRadar ⭑½ |

MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024)Was: $2,499Now: Save:

MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024)
Was: $2,499
Now: $2,299.99 at Amazon US
Save: $200

MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max, 2024)
Was: £3,499
Now: £3,199.97 at Amazon UK
Save: £299.03

Overview: The entry-level MacBook Pro 14 is now much more pro with its 16 of memory, but if you're working with heavy-duty video editing or 3D modelling software, you may still want more power as well as a larger screen. There are also decent deals on the bigger and more powerful MacBook Pro 16, with the the M4 Pro or M4 Max chip.

Key features: 16.2in 500 nits Liquid Retina XDR Display max 1600 nits | Apple M4 Pro or M4 Max processor | 24GB to 48GB RAM | 512GB or 1TB SSD | 3x Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C),

Release date: November 2024.

Price history: These are rare early discounts on more powerful configurations of Apple's latest MacBook Pro. They're the first deals of any kind that we've seen on these laptops.

Price check: $2,499 at Best Buy

Review consensus: Again, we haven't completed our own review, but we're confident that the new laptops provide an iterative upgrade on last year's M3 models, which were already able to handle almost everything we through at them in testing.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

