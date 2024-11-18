Amazon UK's early Black Friday laptop deals are epic!

Black Friday 2024 has begun at Amazon UK (although not Amazon US), and the site has some massive 'Early Black Friday' deals on laptops. Highlights include a massive saving of over £1,700 on a powerful MSI Stealth 16 AI laptop with Nvidia's industry-leading RTX 4090 graphics card, and over £650 off an Asus Vivobook Pro 15, also with a dedicated GPU. There's even up to £299 off brand-new M4 MacBook Pros.

I've picked through all the early Amazon Black Friday deals to pick out the biggest savings on laptops for different needs, from general home use to options for power users who need a machine that an handle demanding software. I've been reporting on tech deals during Black Friday for over five years, and I can say that some of these are probably as good as they're going to get, already beating the discounts we usually see in the UK.

If you're specifically looking for MacBooks – check out Amazon's surprise early Black Friday MacBook Pro M4 deals. In the meantime, these are the laptop deals to grab today.

The best early Amazon Black Friday laptops deals

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED: was £1,599.99 now £934.34 at Amazon

Save £665.65 (42%): This is an incredible price for a laptop with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card along with AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It even has an OLED display. This is the Black Friday laptop deal I'd recommend for enthusiast content creators looking to improve performance with a dedicated GPU.

LG Gram 16 2024: was £1,649.99 now £1,141.11 at Amazon

Save £508 (31%): This option from LG doesn't have a dedicated graphics card, but it's a newer and bigger machine that was only released this year, and this configuration boasts a heft 1TB SSD, providing plenty of storage space. The Intel Core Ultra 5 configuration is cheaper, but I'd go for this Ultra 7 model for more power. This the Amazon Black Friday laptop deal I'd recommend for general users that want a home computer for work and entertainment.

MSI Stealth 16 AI Laptop: was £4,099 now £2,370 at Amazon

Save £1,729 (42%): If you're a power user or a serious gamer, Amazon also has big Black Friday laptop deals on hugely powerful machines from MSI, including this beast, which comes equipped with the best graphics card money can buy: Nvidia's RTX 4090. The other specs are just as monster: 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. Hell yeah! If you're looking for a laptop for gaming or content production but don't need such massively premium internals, Amazon also has the MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop reduced by £600 from £1,799 to £1,199

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4): was £1,599 now £1,449.97 at Amazon

Save £149.03 (9%): If you prefer Apple, Amazon even has deals on the new M4 MacBook Pros, which were only released on 8 November. These are so new, we haven't even finished reviewing them yet, but all signs suggest even better performance than last year's M3 models, and incredibly battery life. There's also £299 off the larger 16-inch model with the hugely powerful M4 Pro chip.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £1,049 at Amazon

Save £400 (28%): If you prefer the two-in-one convenience of a tablet that runs Windows and can turn into a laptop, Amazon also currently has the best UK deal we've seen on this year's Surface Pro. Now with an OLED display, the Surface Pro can be used as a touchscreen tablet for drawing or notetaking, or as a laptop if you add the optional keyboard (note that both the pen and keyboard are sold separately).

Looking for more deals? If you're interested in MacBooks specifically, see the best current prices below.