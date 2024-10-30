Apple listened: the new M4 MacBook Pro fixes the M3's most disappointing feature

The base model gets double the RAM, a new camera and a big boost in battery life.

MacBook Pro M4
(Image credit: Apple)

It's been a busy week for Apple. After teasing us with announcements of a new M4 iMac followed by a new M4 Mac mini, it's finally made the main reveal: new MacBook Pros with a choice of M4, M4 Pro or M4 Max chip.

The imminent release of new MacBooks was a poorly guarded secret. They had been rumoured for weeks, but today's announcement came a little earlier than expected. And there are a few details that we hadn't seen in the many rumours.

