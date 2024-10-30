Apple's new Mac mini squeezes more power into an even smaller box

With M4 and M4 Pro chips, these are mini monsters.

Apple Mac mini M4
(Image credit: Apple)

Hot on the heels of the new iMac announced on Monday, Apple's just added a new Mac mini. And this one is more than just an iterative update: it's the first change to the Mac mini design since the product's initial launch in 2010.

The new Mac minis seem to do the impossible: fitting more powerful components into an even smaller footprint. We think these mini minis are going to have big appeal for creatives, but also make sure you're following our Apple Black Friday deals roundup because I expect we'll start to see some good prices on previous models.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories.

