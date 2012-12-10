Monotype reinvented with new look and typeface

Monotype have dropped the 'Imaging' from their name, and created a new corporate typeface

Typographic company and self-confessed "type geeks", Monotype, has had a comprehensive rebranding that has seen a new corporate logo, refreshed website, new colour palette, and a company blog.

Of most interest is the logo, which features (as you would expect) an all-new typeface, Kootenay. The font was created by type director Steve Matteson, and is a sans serif inspired by the Canadian Rockies.

All-new blog will keep font enthusiasts up to speed with all the latest Monotype news and views

The company was previously known as Monotype Imaging, but they have dropped the 'Imaging' and shall now be simply known as Monotype.

The new colour palette is derived from the best usage of colour over the years from the company's renowned typeface library brands - Monotype, Linotype, ITC, Ascender, and Bitstream. And the new HTML5-based website makes full use of web fonts, the site navigation and structure has been streamlined.

What do you think of Monotype's rebrand? Discuss it in the comments!

