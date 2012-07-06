Edge magazine launches enhanced iPad edition for the games industry

Edge, the most respected videogames magazine in the world, is now available in lush interactive form on iPad. Download the first issue today for the special launch price of just £1.99 / $2.99.

Issue highlights

Frank O'Connor and Phil Harrison on how they're aiming to prepare Halo 4 for legendary status

Peter Molyneux reveals the psychological games at the heart of his new venture, 22Cans

The games and announcements of E3 2012

The making of Super Mario 3D Land

