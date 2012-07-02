Watch this! Animated BBC Olympics titles

The BBC has unveiled their title sequence and marketing trail for the 2012 London Olympic Games. The animation will be used for each Olympic event, as well as being used for marketing purposes. At just over a minute long, the sequence sees athletes running through terraced streets; cyclists tackling the Scottish highlands and gymnasts somersaulting along the London bridge.

The animation was created by design agency RKCR/Y&R, who describe themselves as 'the UK's most creative agency'. The production was handled by Passion Pictures and Red Bee Media, with Passion Pictures also taking care of the animation. Director Pete Candeland has also worked with the likes of Coca Cola and the Gorillaz. You can see more examples of his work on the Pete Candeland Vimeo page.

A full two-minute, forty second version will be aired on BBC One on July 3rd. Sixty, Forty, Thirty and Five second versions of the titles will be used throughout the games coverage.

What do you think of the animation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!