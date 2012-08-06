Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Henry Hargreaves

Heavy weekend? Looking to cure those post-weekend blues? Well, look no further as it's time, once again, to grab yourselves this week's FREE awesome wallpaper.

Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you have to do is visit us each Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Henry Hargreaves

This week's awesome creation is courtesy of photographer Henry Hargreaves. Well known for his strange still-life images, Hargreaves has created weird and wonderful portraits of everything from deep-fried gadgets to 3D boobs. His unique style certainly works in his favour, attracting him clients including Sagmeister, Ralph Lauren, NY magazine and GQ.

Hargreaves on his image: "When Creative Bloq approached me to get involved with this, I thought it would be fun to do a self portrait as if I was stuck under the glass in your iproduct.

"So you can poke, taunt and turn me off! I created it on a scanner which I had kicking around from a fashion shoot, although this time no boobs were on the glass!"

To download this awesome wallpaper, simply follow the links below:

Behind the scenes

Check out these process shots of Hargreaves in action...

Hargreaves scans his face to create this creepy but awesome wallpaper for Creative Bloq

That looks uncomfortable! The things lovely creatives do to make awesome wallpapers for us...

Read more about Henry Hargreaves and his work in this awesome in-depth interview.