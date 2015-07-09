10 amazing web designer side projects

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prize in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Side Project of the Year. We list our shortlist below, based on nominations from the public, and we invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Data prices vary greatly by country

Much of the world is accessing your site via mobile with an expensive data package. This site works out what your site costs to download via the mobile network in different countries. Created by Tim Kadlec.

Help people in Detroit with their water bills

Detroit Water Project matches donors across the globe with Detroit residents without running water in their homes. It was created by Kristy Tillman and Tiffany Bell.

30 endangered species, 30 pieces

Species in Pieces is a CSS-based interactive exhibition celebrating evolutionary distinction created by Bryan James.

Make the most of your time in New York with these walking tours

Urban Walks is a better way to explore New York City: fully interactive, beautiful, custom-made walking tours at your fingertips. Created by Anton & Irene.

Boing! Bouncy underlines are a subtle way to add a fun animation

Create whimsical, twangable underlines with this tool by Wenting Zhang. The web has been without this for far too long.

A new palette with every new tab

Palletab is a Chrome extension which uses Google fonts and amazing ColourLovers palettes to inspire you with fresh and clean inspiration every time you hit that new tab button! Created by Tim Holman and Claudio Guglieri.

Your quick guide to product design principles

The IxD Checklist is designed to be a lightweight tool for people to refer to during every step of the product development process. Created by Aaron Legaspi and Amit Jakhu.

Use this for pleasing type arrangements

Modular Scale is a tool to help you arrange your typography according to meaningful ratios that should appear more pleasing to the eye. Created by Scott Kellum and Tim Brown.

Make beats in your browser

Sample Stitch is an interactive project by Matt Daniels which lets you re-construct the samples of popular producers' beats.

1 pixel = 1 moon

This interactive demo gives you an idea of the scale of the solar system - each pixel represents an area the size of the moon. Created by Josh Worth.

The net awards

Celebrating "the best the internet has to offer", the long-running net awards offers most sought-after awards in the web design world. There are 20 categories this year, with nominees hand-picked by the net magazine team, based on over a thousand public nominations. Voting is now open so vote today!