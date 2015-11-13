20 top web design books for Christmas

Looking for the perfect present for the web developer in your life who has it all? Or perhaps you need to drop some not so subtle hints about what you want for Christmas? Either way, this list of top books will keep web designers and developers happy over the holidays.

Improve your software quality and your development workflow with this guide

When it comes to building robust applications, author Nicolas G. Bevacqua explains that 'bad design assures bad results.' So how can developers ensure their applications aren't doomed to fail from the very beginning? Luckily help is at hand in this guide

By following the advice in this book, available as either an eBook or print edition, developers will learn how to improve software quality and their development workflow. Starting out with optimised design processes, readers will eventually focus on designing modular components.

This second edition builds on the original 2011 book

Picking up where 2011's groundbreaking 'Responsive Web Design' book left off, this second edition is a fundamental resource for anyone working on the web.

Packed with a range of topics including design principles behind fluid grids and media queries, developers will also be able to follow along with examples by author Ethan Marcotte to get a better understanding of what makes web design tick.

This is the go-to guide to launching your UX career and landing a job

Looking to learn more about UX, or maybe you want to start a career in the field? As with any career ambition, it takes a lot of research and effort to get started, but this book from UX Mastery gives you practical advice from the experts as well as a heap of bonus content to get your portfolio noticed. Who knows, with help from this book maybe 2016 will be your UX year?

Start connecting devices and systems to the internet with this book

If you're a web developer in the need of a side project to scratch your creative itch, why not check out this book exploring the internet of things?

Crammed with fun projects for Arduino, Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone Black, you'll learn the basics of object-oriented programmingand relational databases. With straightforward illustrated explanations, you'll get devices in your home connected easily.

See how to solve everyday web design problems with CSS Secrets

CSS expert Lea Verou has compiled this treasure trove of 47 undocumented techniques and tips for CSS developers to enjoy. Aimed at intermediate-to-advanced developers, this book will help readers to solve problems like borders, visual effects, typography and more with code.

This free ebook is ideal for beginners

Master the art of making websites in HTML5 and CSS with this free eBook by Damian Wielgosik. Geared towards absolute coding beginners, this slim read covers basic concepts and techniques to help you build your first ever website.

Broken down into chapters covering site visuals, menus, forms and more, this coding codex ends on a series of useful links to help you take your skills to the next level.

This free ebook is a must-read for JavaScript programmers

Got some programming experience under your belt and want to have a go at picking up JavaScript? This living book contains reliable and in-depth information on ECMAScript 6, the next version of JavaScript.

Currently free to enjoy online, this book will be updated with even more new information well into 2016. If you want to be on the cutting edge of coding developments, this is the perfect book for you.

This pocket guide explains how Sass can write CSS faster

Spent 2015 struggling to write clear and coherent CSS? This pocket guide by Cole Henley is here to rescue you from style sheet language headaches by introducing you to the wonder of Sass.

In no time you'll see how Sass can improve your workflow and make your CSS more flexible, strong and reusable. Cole will walk you through the basics of Sass, and by the time you've finished reading the guide you'll be able to build robust websites and deal with Sass errors.

Speed up your site by trimming the fat with Lean Websites

Slow, bloated websites are usually weighed down by plenty of unnecessary assets. Programmers can get their sites into shape with the practical performance advice in this book by Barbara Bermes.

Focussing mainly on front-end performance, this book looks at what might be dragging down your site speed, as well as showing you how to improve efficiency without sacrificing quality.

Learn how the six main colour schemes apply to modern web design

Your website might be built with the leanest, cleanest code in the world, but if it looks ugly and delivers a bad user experience, all your work will be for nothing. With this crash course on colour theory by UXPin, you'll learn how to create a visually rich site that will please visitors.

Packed with straightforward examples including Mozilla, Squarespace, Cadbury and more, you'll see how the six main colour schemes apply to modern web design. What's more, you'll also get introduced to seven valuable colour tools to help you on your way.

