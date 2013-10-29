Create rich online publications with Readymag

Tsk! You wait ages for an easy digital publishing solution that works in your browser, and then two come along at once. Yesterday we looked at Designly, a great platform for creating rich, good-looking sites without having to know the first thing about code, and today it's Readymag, a platform that requires similarly non-existent technical knowledge, but this time to create presentations, microsites and online magazines, with a particular focus on mobile and tablets.

Readymag aims to make it easy to design and distribute any kind of digital storytelling, built from the ground up to be a beautiful and meaningful publishing tool. If you have words and pictures and an idea of how you want it all to look, you'll find it reasonably straightforward to create your own digital publication with a bit of dragging, dropping, scrolling and sliding.

Taking its cues more from print than the web, Readymag feels a little more involved than Designly, giving you full control over columns, padding, baseline height and margin. When it comes to text you can adjust font size, leading and tracking to give your words just the right look. There's a lot in there and if you've not worked with print before you might find it a little overwhelming; thankfully it's still fairly easy to create a good-looking publication and get it online.

It's free to sign up and create one publication; if you want to publish it you'll have to sign up for a Publisher account at $24 per month. Of course once you've signed up you can publish as much as you want.

It's a powerful little package; we found it a little sluggish on a trusty old work PC, and older browsers may have issues displaying finished publications properly. If you’re fairly up to date, though, it's definitely worth signing up and giving Readymag a try.

Words: Jim McCauley

Have you given Readymag a go? Tell us about it in the comments!