Countdown to Generate: 4 things to do before you arrive

Got your ticket for our web design conference, Generate, yet? If not, hurry up - it's just four days away! The good news is, there are still some tickets left for the event, to be held in London on September 13th. Here are 10 amazing reasons to buy one, and we've even got a nice little discount code for you; read on for details.

Design events can pass by in a flash, so we've put together a handy little checklist to make sure you're fully prepared and get the most out of the day...

01. Add your details to Lanyrd

The Lanyrd page is here. Go introduce yourself. Don't be shy.

02. Gather your business cards

Yes, we know they're old school, but people love them and they're still much more effective than any digital alternative. If you need to design a business card, then check out this article.

03. Plan who you want to see

There's two tracks with 19 speakers, plus workshops and scheduled one-to-ones, so you'll need to do a bit of planning before you go to make sure you see everyone you came for. The schedule's here.

04. Get yourself to the pre-party!

The pre-event meet up, for ticket holders only, takes place in a private area of the Foundation bar, Covent Garden from 6pm. Address is 5 Langley Street, London WC2H 9JA (tel: 020 7836 5005). There'll be free drinks and speaker interviews with Stephen Hay, Oliver Reichenstein and Stephanie Rieger. We can't wait to see you there!

Buy your ticket today!

Generate represents the opportunity of a lifetime to listen to, meet and mix with the cream of the web design industry - and all at an affordable price the pro designer can afford. The event is just six days away, so we'd implore you to buy that ticket today, before you miss your chance to attend the London web event of the year. And just to sweeten the pill, we've got a tasty discount code for you to get you 15% off the full price: MB15.

So don't delay, buy your ticket here - and we look forward to seeing you there!