20 jQuery plugins that you can customize visually

Here are some cool jQuery plugins that you can implement within minutes! They're all extremely useful, and can be customized for your website with an easy and intuitive click interface of Bitconfig.

Bitconfig is like a fiddle for jQuery plugins. All plugin options are listed in a config panel and you just need to select and tweak the parameters as you need.

An instant demo is displayed for any tweaking that you do, which means that implementing a jQuery plugin can actually become fun!

01. Maplace

Want maps? Use Maplace!

A simple plugin to create and style Google maps, this uses the Google Maps API v3 and is a must-try if you embed maps on your web page.

02. Reveal

Create a nifty presentation with the help of Reveal

This might be the best plugin availble for creating a presentation with cool effects. It come with lots of features including nested slides, PDF export and speaker notes.

03. Simple Cart

SimpleCart is a handy plugin for ecommerce sites

The famous plugin that creates shopping carts for your website, without a backend!

04. StickUp

Use this handy plugin to create a sticky nav

Its not just another sticky plugin. This jQuery plugin can be used to create a cool sticky navigation system for your web page.

05. Custom Content Scroller

Use this plugin to style your inner scrollbars

Custom Content Scroller is the one of the best jQuery plugins available for styling your inner scrollbars. Lots of functionality!

06. jQuery Knob

This plugin is very handy and fully customisable

Use the jQuery Knob plugin to make knob-like controls for your website, with lots of customisation available.

07. Woomark

Use Woomark to create an image-led grid design

Use the Woomark plugin to create a grid layout similar to the famous Woomark.com design. Great if you're seeking a Pinterest-influenced design for your site.

08. Pickatime

This timepicker plugin has a great UI

This timepicker plugin is very useful for building sites and apps aimed at mobile devices, and has a catchy user interface.

09. Content Share

Share selected text in a way that's readable

Here's a cute plugin to share selected text on a web page. Its cool interface will not irritate your readers!

10. jQuery UI Button

This plugin provides a range of cool buttons

From the makers of jQuery UI, create different type of buttons - toggle buttons, icon buttons, radio buttons, buttonsets etc.

11. Chart.js - Polar Area Chart

A great plugin for creating data visualisations

Use this Canvas based plugin to create beautiful polar area charts for your webpage. Also see: The best tools for data visualization.

12. Lazy Load

Use this plugin to will make the page load faster and reduce server load

This plugin installs a useful functionality for any website using images: it load images only when the user is about to view them.

13. FitVids

Make videos responsive with Fitvids.js

Our favourite plugin for making any video responsive, this plugin is very lightweight!

14. Sharrre

Drive people to your social media channels using this brilliant plugin

Sharrre.js enables you to create and customize social sharing buttons.

15. Tubular

Turn a YouTube video into your website's background with Tubular

This creative plugin enables you to display any YouTube video as your webpage background. Also see: Websites with video backgrounds.

16. Chart.js - Pie Charts

One of our favourite plugins for creating pie charts

Another plugin for creating great-looking pie charts. Also see: The best free data visualisation tools

17. Textillate

Bring your typography to life with Textillate.js

Textillate.js is a superb plugin for animating text. Really fun to use and you can grab user attention!

18. TinyNav

Change the way list navigation appears on mobile devices with TinyNav.js

Here's a cool concept. This plugin converts your list navigation to select box navigation on mobile devices.

19. Avgrund

A new modal concept for popups, Avgrund.js is worth checking out

Another innnovative concept, Avgrund.js shows depth between popups and page. Check it out!

20. FitText

FitText makes text - specifically header text - responsive

This lightweight plugin makes font-sizes flexible. Use this plugin on your responsive design for ratio-based resizing of your headlines.

Words: Patrick Star

Patrick Star is one of the founders of Bitconfig.com, which helps web professionals automate development tasks. He currently helps run a web development blog at Codehandling.com and has a passion for the jQuery framework. You can follow him on Twitter @bitconfig.

