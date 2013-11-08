Make responsive HTML emails that work in Outlook

The people who brought us the Foundation framework are unveiling Ink, a tool designed to help you build HTML emails that work on mobile devices, in Outlook, in Gmail, and everywhere else.

It’s worth bearing in mind that a lot of people will be opening your email on a mobile device and if it doesn’t display correctly, as is frequently the case, most people won’t read it.

Ink uses an Outlook first process, which means that you build your email for Outlook then progressively enhance for other clients. The creators of Ink have gone to great lengths to make sure that whatever you produce will work in nearly every situation.

Hear are some of the goodies:

A twelve column grid with sub-grid to easily create different layouts that stack on mobile devices. It's built using media queries.

Visibility classes to show and hide content on different devices

Buttons without images that can be easily implemented and updated to improve click through.

Panels to easily highlight content

A block grid that can implement a simple two column layout that works on Gmail

A hosted CSS inliner tested with Ink to ensure your emails look correct on Gmail

Ink supports all the major email clients and is available to use now. Head here to find out more.

