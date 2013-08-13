Latest issue of .net magazine on sale today!

What does 'bad' CSS look like, and what can you do about it? In the latest issue of the world's favourite web design and development mag, Pam Selle outlines 10 bad CSS habits and describes how you can work to eliminate them from your codebase to produce sites that perform better and are easier to maintain.

Elsewhere in issue 245, Gavin Wye explores three responsive prototyping apps, Joe Leech offers some psychological insights that you can use to improve your users’ experience and Martin Cooper interviews accessibility consultant Léonie Watson. And that's not all! Other highlights include:

Create a responsive nav menu

Code a sprite-based game with HTML5

Deploy and test apps remotely with Yeoman

Code responsive layouts faster with Bourbon Neat

... and much more!

In other words, if you work in web design and development, then this edition of .net magazine is an essential read. For more details, and to buy either a print or digital copy, click below to:

Buy print version

Buy a digital version through Zinio or Apple Newsstand

Buy a subscription

You'll find more info about .net magazine here.