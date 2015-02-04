This site shows how speed and efficiency should be done

Fasetto is a centralised service that allows users to share any type of file between any device on any platform – no internet access required.

The supporting website was designed by Naomi Atkinson and developed by Harry Roberts, who have very differing approaches to web projects.

Under the hood

Fasetto.com deploys some innovative design and clever development technologies to ensure maximum scalability.

The site's CSS is written on top of the Sass-based OOCSS framework Inuit, and on top of a proprietary CSS architecture, ITCSS, developed by Roberts himself.

"Both of these are based on principles of performance and scalability, and work really hard to minimise the amount of CSS needed to build UIs," he explains. "These keep apps and sites very small, but enable them to grow as necessary."

Words: Geri Coady

Geri Coady is a colour-obsessed freelance illustrator and web designer, author of A Pocket Guide to Colour Accessibility and net's Designer of the Year 2014. Follow her on Twitter at @hellogeri.

Liked this? Read this!