Revamped Star Wars site harnesses the force of CSS

The new Star Wars site is a fine example of simplicity sprinkled with a just the right amount of detail. The use of parallax and animation for the navigation and hero image give the scrolling experience personality without going overboard.

The site is packed with little tricks and treats, which give it some extra personality – for example, the mobile hamburger menu and close icon for search turn into lightsabers, and different highlight colours help differentiate each section.

The creators even got a little fancy with the loader. Created using CSS only, one circle rotates clockwise while the other moves anti-clockwise, and with one element – an interesting approach.

This site houses a ton of information and the grid system is flexible enough to allow for variety in layout while maintaining enough structure for the continued addition of content.

The creators have also crafted a responsive design that leaves viewers happy, no matter what device they’re on. Building a content-heavy site that can be maintained across a variety of devices is tough, but this is a great example of it being done right.

Words: Brian Hoff

Brian is the founder and creative director of Brian Hoff Design, a Philadelphia-based boutique digital agency creating web and mobile platforms and products. Follow him on Twitter at @behoff.

