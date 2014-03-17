How to start your own web design agency

In this new special edition from the makers of net magazine, we bring you everything you need to know to start your own web design agency.

Seven chapters take you through the basics of how to start-up, through to the intricacies of building a team, dealing with legal matters and attracting and maintaining clients. You’ll also discover how to win new work, manage your workflow and keep the cash flowing in.

This new guide also contains interviews with some of the hottest new web agencies. The likes of We Make Awesome Sh., Fiasco Design, DOMANI, Agency and many more are all on hand to dish out essential advice for building your agency from the ground up.

You’ll learn how they set up their businesses, how they win work, recruit, and even how they found the right studio space. But most of all they show you how you can start winning the clients of your dreams.

