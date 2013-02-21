Download this free WordPress theme today!

We love a good WordPress theme - especially if it's free. And this one looks like a beaut...

Flozo has been specifically created by Flyerzone to help small businesses and startups with their goal to create a professional-looking website. So whether you're launching a design agency or just want to promote your freelance efforts, it's well worth checking out.

We've only just heard about it, and haven't had a chance to play with it ourselves yet - so don't take this as a technical review. But we love the way the theme looks in the screenshots, particularly its clean lines and media-rich structure, which seems to include everything you'd ever need. So we reckon it's well worth investigating - and we'd love to hear how you get on with it! Download the theme here.