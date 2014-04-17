You'll be hypnotised by this stop-motion GIF of a 3D-printed bear

There's been some great examples of print in 3D since the rising popularity of 3D printers as well as personal, low-cost micro 3D printers. Creating a 3D printed piece is a feat in itself but combine it with 3D animation and stop-frame animation makes it a marvel.

Created by the team at London's DBLG, this latest project is absolutely mesmerizing. "DBLG's in-house studio projects are a platform for us to experiment with creative ideas and above all, have fun," they explain. "For this project we wanted to explore and combine 3D animation, 3D printing with stop frame animation."

Blue Zoo were responsible for the character animation, that really sets off the project in style. The bear itself is a gorgeous piece of 3D printing but the clever animation techniques allow him to move with ease - producing a wonderful project indeed.

Head to the DBLG website for more information on the project.

