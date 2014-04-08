You'll want to own this low-cost 3D printer

We've all seen incredible examples of print in 3D. But whilst we'd all love to have a go ourselves, 3D printers are out of the reach of most people's budgets. That is, until now. The latest project from M3D, The Micro brings 3D printing to the masses at just $299 a pop.

M3D launched their Kickstarter campaign on April 7th, and the $50,000 goal was reached within a mere 11 minutes. As founder David Jones explains, "We’ve managed to keep the cost of The Micro low by ensuring that it’s space and power efficient, compact, and lightweight. It uses as much power as a tablet would use, without compromising on reliability, consistency, or accessibility."

The dinky little printer can be used to create anything from custom toys, jewellery and chocolate to real engineering and artistic prototypes. And you can still buy one, 'for a limited time' on Kickstarter.

