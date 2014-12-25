Here's a free gift for you from 3D World magazine

Here's a Christmas gift from the team at 3D World. We have selected one of our favourite issues from the year for you to enjoy for FREE.

Here's Ian Dean, editor of 3D World, to explain his choice. "I have personally chosen one of my favourite issues of the year for you to enjoy on your Apple device for free. 3D World app issue 187 features the CG Awards and our picks of the best VFX, animation and tech from 2014."

How to redeem

Simply download the 3D World app on your Apple device, then tap voucher (or if you are using an iPhone, tap help then voucher) and enter the voucher code MERRYXMAS to redeem. Offer ends 02 January 2015.

*Please note: if you have previously downloaded issue 187 the voucher will not work

Android users: we are sorry that we are unable to offer this via Android at this time but we are working on it and we will hopefully be sending gifts your way soon!