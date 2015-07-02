Reader poll: what's the greatest VFX movie ever?

What makes a truly great computer-generated VFX movie? We want to hear your views on the films that changed the course of your life. So we'd love you to complete the short survey below.

The top movies will be featured in a special feature on the 200 best VFX films of all time, to celebrate issue 200 of 3D World magazine. And we're handing out free subscriptions to 3D World magazine to the writers of the five best comments.

Is stereo 3D epic Avatar top of your list?

So which VFX films do you think redefined the world of visual effects. This global survey is your chance to have your say.

It's up to you – let us know what you think!

Survey: What's your favourite VFX movie?

Competition rules

We're offering a free one-year subscription to 3D World, worth over £78, to the writers of the five best comments. For your chance of winning, simply complete the survey above.

Terms and conditions: The closing date for the competition is 20 July. Winners will be notified by email using the details provided. Please allow up to 60 days for receipt of your prize. No cash alternative will be offered.