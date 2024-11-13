New AI app makes animating on iPad easier

AI continues to power news tools for creatives, including for animators working across different devices. Nekki, the developer behind the Cascadeur desktop software, has today released Cascadeur Mobile for iPhone and iPad with AI-enhanced animation tools that aim to make it easier to animate on the go.

You can see how it works in the video demonstration below. For more tools, see our pick of the best 2D animation software.

Key features in Cascadeur Mobile include AutoPosing AI, allowing the use of AI to create poses while maintaining full control over the details. There's also Video Reference Import, which allows any video to be used as a reference, and AR Mode to preview and edit animations in augmented reality.

Cascadeur Mobile includes trajectory displays, ghosts, and AutoPhysics with a variety of filters to enhance the realism of animations. Meanwhile, the mobile app is fully compatible with the desktop version (see our Cascadeur 2024.2 review for the full low down on that).

Today's release is the latest in a series of recent advances we've seen in the use of AI to speed up animation workflows – also see the new Wonder Animation feature in Autodesk's Wonder Studio. In the meantime, generative AI continues to cause controversy when used as a final product – see the reaction to the AI Coca-Cola Christmas advert.