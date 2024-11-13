New AI app makes animating on iPad easier

Cascadeur Mobile for iPad and iPhone is released today.

A screenshot from Cascadeur AI animation app
(Image credit: Nekki)

AI continues to power news tools for creatives, including for animators working across different devices. Nekki, the developer behind the Cascadeur desktop software, has today released Cascadeur Mobile for iPhone and iPad with AI-enhanced animation tools that aim to make it easier to animate on the go.

You can see how it works in the video demonstration below. For more tools, see our pick of the best 2D animation software.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

