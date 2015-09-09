Discover the 200 greatest VFX films of all time

Issue 200 is on sale now!

Issue 200 of 3D World, on sale now, celebrates the best of cinematic visual effects with a special 36-page cover article that reveals the 200 greatest VFX movies of all time, as voted for by 3D World and Creative Bloq readers.

Issue 200 has four different cover designs to collect

To mark the event, there are four covers to collect, featuring Terminator, Avatar, Alien and The Hobbit, all sculpted in ZBrush by David Molina.

Get this 132-page Maya tutorial ebook free with 3D World issue 200

The party continues with some exclusive free gifts, including a 132-page Maya tutorial ebook (including video and resources) as well as three complete video courses from Digital-Tutors covering VFX basics in Nuke, Houdini and After Effects.

Tutorials range from sculpting the Terminator to simulating tornadoes

Tutorials this issue cover David Molina's Terminator ZBrush sculpt, mastering hard surfaces, modelling organic armour in Maya and simulating a fiery tornado in 3ds Max and FumeFX.

Issue 200 features the first in a new series of articles about 3D for VR

Covering the latest technology, 3D World issue 200 also explores how to model and 3D print a fashion costume and delves into the world of VR. Discover how virtual reality will affect 3D artists in the first of a new series of articles.

3D World 200 is on sale now in UK stores. Get your copy here.

