Homage to early CG work is a nostalgic marvel

There's been some incredible examples of CG art, with most artists focusing on the realistic aspects that the method can bring to their work - but not Jack Sachs. The London based illustrator takes inspiration from the very beginnings of CG to create these really rather wonderful works of art.
"I've always been a really big fan of early CG work - the kind that people were making when they felt like they were testing the potential of CG software; the sprawling hour long epics such as 'Computer dreams' and 'Gates to the mind's eye' really excite me," he explains.
"In terms of process, I try and base all of my work around a narrative, so once I've decided on what I want to be happening in each render I go from there." Featuring a wide range of pop culture icons as well as impressive characters and avant-garde set-ups, we can't get enough of Sachs work.
See more amazing work over on the Jack Sachs website.
Does your work feature a nostalgic aspect? Let us know in the comments box below!