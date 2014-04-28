Homage to early CG work is a nostalgic marvel

Sachs prefers to take inspiration from the earlier days of CG

There's been some incredible examples of CG art, with most artists focusing on the realistic aspects that the method can bring to their work - but not Jack Sachs. The London based illustrator takes inspiration from the very beginnings of CG to create these really rather wonderful works of art.

"I've always been a really big fan of early CG work - the kind that people were making when they felt like they were testing the potential of CG software; the sprawling hour long epics such as 'Computer dreams' and 'Gates to the mind's eye' really excite me," he explains.

"In terms of process, I try and base all of my work around a narrative, so once I've decided on what I want to be happening in each render I go from there." Featuring a wide range of pop culture icons as well as impressive characters and avant-garde set-ups, we can't get enough of Sachs work.

See more amazing work over on the Jack Sachs website.

Does your work feature a nostalgic aspect? Let us know in the comments box below!