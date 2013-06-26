Ronda brings Earth Day to life for Discovery Kids

If cute characters and colourful backgrounds are your bag, then Estudio’s Ronda’s recent idents for Discovery Kids Latin America ticks all the right boxes.

Commissioned to design three idents and a “graphic pack” in celebration of Earth Day, the Buenos Aires-based design and animation studio set about designing a round of new characters.

“Highlighting environmental issues and raising ecological awareness was one of our goals,” explains Miguel Cesti, who worked on the lighting and rendering of the animations.

Once both studio and client were satisfied with the initial designs, Ronda’s design team moved into 3dMax and After Effects to build the characters and outer-space environment they exist inside. “My favourite part is ‘The Open’ – that's the part where everything grows and it feels alive,” adds Cesti.

You can see more of Ronda’s colourful character-based projects on the studio’s website.