You can create smartphone holograms right now

Nope, this isn't a trompe l'oeil, it seems holographic projections seem to be the next logical step for mobile phones. Who wouldn't want some 3D FaceTime or a Star Wars style Snapchat message?

The idea's always been frustratingly out of reach. But with simple household objects, this video shows how your phone can become a holographic projector today.

All you need is a CD case, a sharp knife, graph paper and sticky tape. Where was this on Blue Peter when we were growing up?

Simply place your projector on your smartphone, load up a hologram-specific video, lower the lights and watch the images leap off the screen. Smartphone holograms have never been easier!