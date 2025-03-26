SpeedTree tips and tricks – master the basics of this industry-standard software

How-to
By published

How to get started in procedural tree and foliage generation.

SpeedTree is used in almost every CG industry these days, from video game development to film VFX and Archviz. It's a powerful and flexible software that offers procedural modelling tech in an accessible way. You can read my step-by-step tutorial, 'How to make lifelike trees and vegetation with SpeedTree', for a deep guide, but here I'll explain my top tips to get started.

The procedural capabilities of SpeedTree mean I can focus on the artistic aspects of my work while the software handles much of the heavy lifting. If I don't like what I see, I can simply hit the Randomize button and get infinite variations of my tree that still respect the main parameters that I’ve defined.

Mario Leone
Mario Leone
3D artist

Mario is a an Adobe Certified Professional in Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. He is also a Houdini specialist, and has three years of experience in photography and two years in the VFX / animation industry.

