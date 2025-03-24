How to make lifelike trees and vegetation with SpeedTree

How-to
By published

Ensure your next project blooms as Mario Leone introduces the fundamental skills for creating natural flora.

Mario Leone SpeedTree tutorial
(Image credit: Mario Leone)
Working as a 3D generalist, my interests span across multiple disciplines in the CG world, but when it comes to vegetation creation the first software that comes to mind is SpeedTree. This software package is used to create foliage for video games, movies and other visual effects.

There are multiple versions of SpeedTree, including a Pro version, an Indie release an a free version. There used to be a Modeler edition, which my tutorial uses. but for SpeedTree 10 that skew has been added into the main software. While the steps below refer to Modeler, everything is applicable to SpeedTree 10.

Mario Leone
Mario Leone
3D artist

Mario is a an Adobe Certified Professional in Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and After Effects. He is also a Houdini specialist, and has three years of experience in photography and two years in the VFX / animation industry.

