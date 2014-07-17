The top 7 VFX scenes of 2013-14

Get ready to discover some explosive VFX

Discover the studios who film the unfilmable and represent the cutting edge of VFX, where art meets technology…

All of the companies featured here make outstanding VFX, and that's why they are up for the Best VFX Feature Film Scene award in the 3D World CG Awards 2014.

Read why we think they are all worthy of the award and then cast your vote. And the nominations (in no particular order) are...

Mr X was responsible for the total and utter destruction of the city in Paul WS Anderson's historical disaster film Pompeii. Houdini was put to work exploding, flooding and crushing the ancient world; very impressive.

ILM was responsible for the signature action shot in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The Helicarrier battle scene introduces incredible destructive CG to signpost the film's finale.

Double Negative worked on the destruction of Metropolis in Man of Steel. Metropolis gets demolished and Superman makes a triumphant return to the big screen in Warner's visually arresting reboot.

Framestore's spectacular VFX extravaganza that is Gravity. The whole film is a defining, Oscar-winning sequence that throws everything at the screen.

Once again, ILM's VFX work impresses. Pacific Rim has it all. Epic destruction, brilliant animation and lighting, just some of Pacific Rim's highlights.

The Third Floor and Double Negative make sure the attack on the city of Asgard in Thor: The Dark World is a success. A dramatic attack on Asgard features kinetic, high energy VFX that takes the viewer on an incredible thrill ride.

Weta created the fearsome Smaug in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. After waiting a year to see Smaug on screen few were disappointed with Weta Digital's finale. The sheer scale of the creature, leave alone its complexity, is immense. When his head emerges from the gold coins, it's terrifying.

So, there's the nominations. All you need to do now is vote for your favourite in the 3D World CG Awards 2014.