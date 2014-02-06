Top artists reveal the secrets of art direction

Is your goal to become an art director? Then this upcoming conference from entertainment production company Workroom Barcelona will help you on your way.

Starting on the 20 Feb, the film and game art direction conference focuses on the artistic and technical methods used or issues you might find while creating an audiovisual product.

A event has a stellar line-up of speakers, including Marcelo Vignali (known for his work at Sony Pictures Animation) and Carles Grangel (artist who worked alongside Tim Burton on character designs for The Nightmare before Christmas and Corpse Bride), all of whom will perform a series of master classes and expositions at a professional level.

A three-day congress, attendees will also have the opportunity to show work, meet their peers and converse with the speakers themselves.

For full details on the event, visit the Workroom Barcelona website.