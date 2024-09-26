Unreal Fest Seattle 2024 kicks off on 1 October, and we can expect insights into the future of Unreal Engine 5, a game engine that's transforming film as well as video game development. The opening session promises news on what's coming up in Unreal Engine 5.5 as well as the wider Epic Games ecosystem.

Here at Creative Bloq, we've looked into case studies showing the detail that can be achieved with Unreal Engine 5, including in Still Wakes The Deep . We'll be watching to see what's coming next to the engine.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unreal Fest Seattle 2024 kicks off on Tuesday 1 October at 9am Pacific time / 12pm Eastern time / 6pm in the UK. The opening session will include news reveals and presentations from Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games; Steve Allison, VP and GM of the Epic Games Store and Bill Clifford, VP and GM of Unreal Engine.

There will also be presentations from Saxs Persson, EVP of the Fortnite Ecosystem; Simon Tourangeau, VP, Engineering for Unreal Engine; as well as industry partners building experiences with Unreal Engine and Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

How to watch Unreal Fest Seattle 2024

You can watch Unreal Fest Seattle 2024 via livestreams on Unreal's YouTube and Twitch channels. After the opening session, you’ll be able to pick from a selection of 39 sessions over the three days of the event.

You can see which sessions will be live streamed at the Unreal Fest Seattle page (scroll down to the table in the Livestream section). Highlights include a session on Future features in Unreal Engine 5.5 and beyond at 12.15pm Pacific Time on Tuesday. There will also be sessions on VFX in Unreal Engine, agents and modular character tools.

