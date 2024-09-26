How to watch Unreal Fest Seattle 2024

Tune in for three days of Unreal Engine 5 news and insights.

Unreal Fest Seattle 2024 kicks off on 1 October, and we can expect insights into the future of Unreal Engine 5, a game engine that's transforming film as well as video game development. The opening session promises news on what's coming up in Unreal Engine 5.5 as well as the wider Epic Games ecosystem.

Here at Creative Bloq, we've looked into case studies showing the detail that can be achieved with Unreal Engine 5, including in Still Wakes The Deep. We'll be watching to see what's coming next to the engine.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

