Nvidia to show off powerful video game remix capabilities in Half-life 2 RTX demo

published

Now out of beta, RTX Remix allows modders to upgrade classic games with cutting-edge graphics.

An image from Half-life 2 RTX demo
(Image credit: Nvidia / Orbifold Studios)

Ahead of GDC 2025, Nvidia has today announced a batch of new advances in neural rendering and RTX technology. Neural shaders are coming to Microsoft DirectX preview, there are major RTX Kit updates for Unreal Engine 5 (see our guide to the best game development software), and we have the full release of game-changing (literally) RTX Remix with a Half-Life 2 RTX demo on the way.

We already got a glimpse of Half-Life 2 RTX at Gamescom last year and a subsequent tease in the 20th anniversary tribute video. Over 100 contributors worked on the project as Orbifold Studios made use of Nvidia's RTX Remix generative AI abilities to update the game more quickly than could have been possible before. The last video had us excited, showing a game that looks familiar but totally contemporary too.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe Foley

