Secret Level's controversial dark Pac-Man is now a game

Shadow Labyrinth is not the anniversary game I expected!

art from Pac-Man Shadow Labyrinth game
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Pac-Man will be 45 years old in 2025, so what can we expect from the celebrations? A remastered or reissued game? Erm, well developer Bandai Namco Entertainment plans to deliver something less expected: a Pac-Man-inspired sci-fi action-platformer that adds a dark twist to the franchise.

Revealed as the Game Awards, Shadow Labyrinth is set in a Sci-Fi universe and promises a "thrilling and visceral new take" on our favourite hungry yellow puck. It's the latest twist on the franchise after that live version of Pac-Man.

