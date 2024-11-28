Keanu Reeves makes Amazon Prime Video's Secret Level look amazing

We've already mentioned Secret Level and how excited we were about the prospect of Keanu Reeves in the Armored Core episode. Over the last few days, Amazon has been whetting our appetite further, releasing teasers for many of the 15 episodes, each based on an iconic video game franchise.

Amazon Prime's gaming-inspired anthology series will debut on 10 December, featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. From the makers of LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, the 15 episodes will bring Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000 to TV.

A star-studded cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and more. But the highlight looks set to be Keanu Reeves in the action-packed mecha combat Armored Core.

In the teaser, we see a day in the life of Reeves' mercenary mech pilot character, which looks set to add a much-more character focused angle to the Armored Core franchise, which has tendered to focus more on the bigger world and conflicts of civilizations.

What is Secret Level? Secret Level is an anthology series in which each episode is set in the world of a video game franchise. It will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories from 10 December, with additional episodic drops until 17 December. The series was created by Deadpool's Tim Miller, who executive produces alongside Dave Wilson. It's made by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio.

