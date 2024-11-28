Keanu Reeves makes Amazon Prime Video's Secret Level look amazing

We've already mentioned Secret Level and how excited we were about the prospect of Keanu Reeves in the Armored Core episode. Over the last few days, Amazon has been whetting our appetite further, releasing teasers for many of the 15 episodes, each based on an iconic video game franchise.
Amazon Prime's gaming-inspired anthology series will debut on 10 December, featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. From the makers of LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, the 15 episodes will bring Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000 to TV.
A star-studded cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and more. But the highlight looks set to be Keanu Reeves in the action-packed mecha combat Armored Core.
In the teaser, we see a day in the life of Reeves' mercenary mech pilot character, which looks set to add a much-more character focused angle to the Armored Core franchise, which has tendered to focus more on the bigger world and conflicts of civilizations.
No luck required. Enter 7h3 0u732 w021d5 @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel pic.twitter.com/SfjvgDFfEnNovember 28, 2024
Gear up, pilots. Enter 42m023d c023 @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel #ArmoredCore pic.twitter.com/tNk4eiW1SLNovember 27, 2024
Friendship awaits! Enter n3w w021d @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel #NewWorldAeternum pic.twitter.com/4Vo5jiz0KRNovember 26, 2024
Explore the galaxy. Enter c0nc02d @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel pic.twitter.com/EiOoTCQsvkNovember 25, 2024
Control. Power. Conquer. Enter w42h4mm32 @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel @warhammer @Focus_entmt pic.twitter.com/1bCJlxAtdJNovember 22, 2024
New adventures await. Enter 5p31unky @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel @spelunkyworld @mossmouth pic.twitter.com/auf7t80Hg1November 21, 2024
3...2...1...Go! Enter un2341 70u2n4m3n7 @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel #UE5 #UnrealEngine @UnrealEngine pic.twitter.com/HOlE6lOTlNNovember 20, 2024
Life, Death + Dumplings. Enter 51fu @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel #VengenceInTheClub #Dumplings @SifuGame pic.twitter.com/XkFcGJFyTdNovember 19, 2024
Roll for discovery. Enter dun930n5 4nd d2490n5 @ https://t.co/7bjJpufMyM #SecretLevel #DnD @Wizards_DnD @DnDBeyond pic.twitter.com/pUGM4DEXaXNovember 18, 2024
What is Secret Level?
Secret Level is an anthology series in which each episode is set in the world of a video game franchise. It will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories from 10 December, with additional episodic drops until 17 December.
The series was created by Deadpool's Tim Miller, who executive produces alongside Dave Wilson. It's made by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio.
Inspired to relive some classic games? See our picks of the best games consoles and best retro game consoles.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1